Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Brokerages expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.16. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

NYSE AWI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $106.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 31.9% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 21.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

