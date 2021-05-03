Brokerages Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report $16.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $16.43 billion. MetLife posted sales of $15.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.18 billion to $66.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.10 billion to $68.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in MetLife by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.15. 72,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,978. MetLife has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $64.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

