Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. 72,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,590. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.