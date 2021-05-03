Brokerages Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Seaport Global Securities restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $15,447,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $124.23. 575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day moving average is $119.43. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

