Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVEO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. 640,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market cap of $251.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

