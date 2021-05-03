Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. 2,404,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,255. The stock has a market cap of $361.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121,820 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

