Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. LivaNova reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 326.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

