Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. PACCAR posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 225.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

PCAR traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $90.74. 44,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,314. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,868 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

