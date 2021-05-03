Brokerages Set Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT at $30.71

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,104. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

