Brokerages Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) PT at $39.50

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $8,991,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $12,913,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $5,842,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

