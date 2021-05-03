Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Target Price at GBX 946

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 946 ($12.36).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 711 ($9.29) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 650.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 684.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 507.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

