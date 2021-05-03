Brokerages Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target at $42.70

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 360,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lazard by 65.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,667,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. Lazard has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

