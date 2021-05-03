Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Price Target at $14.02

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NOV by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NOV by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, research analysts predict that NOV will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

