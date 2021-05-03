Brokerages Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Target Price at $56.00

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,499 shares of company stock worth $1,525,373. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

