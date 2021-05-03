Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Target Price at $67.00

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.