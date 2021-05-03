Brokerages Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target at $5.75

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

SCGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 65,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

