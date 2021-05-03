Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Price Target at $29.25

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

