Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT at $25.14

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

VCTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. 1,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,215. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 29.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

