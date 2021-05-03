Brokers Issue Forecasts for Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $62.85 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

