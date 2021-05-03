Brokers Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Shares of SAND opened at $7.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 445,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,899 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

