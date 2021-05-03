Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.24

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.24 and last traded at C$56.24, with a volume of 356226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.03.

BAM.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.84. The firm has a market cap of C$87.74 billion and a PE ratio of -378.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.72 per share, with a total value of C$365,289.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,516,044.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

