Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BEP. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $39.29 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

