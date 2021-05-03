Brown Financial Advisory Sells 1,515 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Financial Advisory trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

