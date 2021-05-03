Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

BY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.29. 85,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,264. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $899.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 174,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after buying an additional 100,993 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.