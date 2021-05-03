Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bradley Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Byrna Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.86. 27,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.45. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 233.99% and a negative net margin of 209.22%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

