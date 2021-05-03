CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded CA Immobilien Anlagen from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

CA Immobilien Anlagen stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $44.25.

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.