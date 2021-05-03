Caesarstone (CSTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $480.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.87. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

