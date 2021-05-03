Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 130,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period.

CHY traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $15.78. 2,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

