Campion Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,210 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after buying an additional 109,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR stock opened at $100.74 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

