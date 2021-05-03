Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $34.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBWBF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CBWBF opened at $27.46 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

