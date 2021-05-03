Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.09% from the company’s current price.

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.85. 35,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,331. Canfor has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.