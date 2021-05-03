Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Raised to $10.50

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

CFPUF opened at $7.41 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

