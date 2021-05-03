CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNNXF opened at $0.04 on Monday. CannAmerica Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.
CannAmerica Brands Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for CannAmerica Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannAmerica Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.