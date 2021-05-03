CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNXF opened at $0.04 on Monday. CannAmerica Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.

CannAmerica Brands Company Profile

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

