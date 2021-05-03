Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.21 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

Apple stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

