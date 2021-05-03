Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,592 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $120.77 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.66.

