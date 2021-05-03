Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,546,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,058,000 after acquiring an additional 734,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,171,000 after acquiring an additional 241,331 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after acquiring an additional 113,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

