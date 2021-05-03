Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $5,679,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 692,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

CAG opened at $37.09 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

