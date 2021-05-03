Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

