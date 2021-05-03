Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to $41.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Capital Power stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.16. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

