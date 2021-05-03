Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.86

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.86 and last traded at C$39.37, with a volume of 54628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 50.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

