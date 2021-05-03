Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.64.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$39.21. 148,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.00. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$23.72 and a 52 week high of C$39.86.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

