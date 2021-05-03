Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Up 47.4% in April

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the March 31st total of 48,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPSR opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

