Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CMO opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $627.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

