Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 932,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,466,780.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 113,465 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 57,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The business had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.