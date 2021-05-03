Cardlytics (CDLX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDLX opened at $137.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $161.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. Insiders have sold 50,756 shares of company stock worth $6,599,074 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

