Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $222.49 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.09.

