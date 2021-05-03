Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 711 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $355,818,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.31 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

