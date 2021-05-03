Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $535,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.