Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J opened at $133.61 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $138.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

