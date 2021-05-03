Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

VTI opened at $217.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

